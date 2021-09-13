Make Your Hyundai i20 N-Line Even Snazzier With These Official Accessory Packs

The Hyundai i20 N-Line that was recently launched in India at a starting price of INR 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom), features many aesthetic updates over the standard variants of the i20. But if you still feel that your i20 N-Line could do with some more visual snazziness, Hyundai has announced the official price list of the accessories to be made available for its new i20 N Line.

Pricing of the accessories

The accessories for the new i20 N Line will be made available in two packages – Athletic Package and Flamboyant Package. While the former has been priced at ₹24,523, the latter will set you back by ₹13,923, respectively.

What’s included in the packages?

For the exterior, the list includes chrome/carbon finish embellishments for the headlamps, taillights, and door side moulding. Besides this, there’s a bumper corner protector, mud guard, door visors, and tyre valve cap. For the interior, the preset packages include seat belt cover, floor mats, sunshades for all windows, cupholder coasters, door scuff plate, and door striker cover. The mentioned accessories can be bought from all Hyundai signature outlets.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch of the i20 N line accessories, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India – AS Parts Division remarked, “The vast range of accessories for the new i20 N line are designed to match the need of the Indian market. We are constantly focused in adopting the preferences of a new generation of enthusiasts, to match their taste with our range of accessories. These accessories will be available at your nearest Hyundai signature dealerships. Further our team of experts are rigorously working to bring more advancements in the offerings for Hyundai car owners.”

Specs

The i20 N line will be powered with the familiar turbocharged 1.0 litre 3-cylinder GDI engine which produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It can achieve 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and the transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT Dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It also gets a sportier exhaust note from the aforementioned twin-tip exhaust.

Hyundai has retuned the suspension and steering for a sportier feel. It gets disc brakes on all four wheels as opposed to the standard i20 which gets disc brakes only for the front wheels. It gets electronic aids such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist control.