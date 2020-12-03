Ford India’s ‘Midnight Surprises’ Campaign Returns

Ford India’s annual ‘Midnight Surprises’ campaign is back and for this year, will be active between December 4th and 6th. Offering deals and assured gifts worth up to INR 5 lakh, the Midnight Surprise will be valid on Ford’s entire product portfolio including Ford Figo, Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour.

All customers booking any of the Ford cars during the three-day campaign will get a digital scratch card, entitling them for assured gifts. Some of the gifts on bookings made during Midnight Surprise include LED TVs, dish-washer, air purifier, microwave ovens, latest generation iPad, iPhone 11, branded bicycle, fitness smartwatches, gift cards up to INR 25000 to 3gm & 5gm gold coins and gold voucher of INR 1 Lakh. Customers taking deliveries in December will also be eligible for a bumper prize worth INR 5 lakh. During the period, Ford dealerships across the country will also remain open from 9 AM until Midnight, making it more convenient for customers to test drive and book a Ford.

Going forward, the Ford Ecosport is said to become the first beneficiary of the partnership between Mahindra and Ford and could be introduced with Mahindra’s 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo petrol engine, early next year. Ford-branded all-new products will take some time before they hit dealerships as the first C-SUV which is being developed with Mahindra is only expected to arrive some time in 2022.

Ford India has hiked the price of its popular subcompact SUV- EcoSport. Starting from 1st October 2020, all the variants of the EcoSport have become costlier by Rs 1,500. After the price hike, the revised price for the Ford EcoSport starts from Rs 8.19 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second price hike on the EcoSport this year. The carmaker had previously increased prices of the BS6 EcoSport by up to Rs 13,500, in July this year. Apart from the EcoSport, Ford had also increased the price of its premium full-sized SUV- Endeavour by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, in the month of August.