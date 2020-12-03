BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition Launched In India

Having recently introduced the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India, BMW has now launched a special edition for the entry-level sedan. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition is limited to 24 units and will be available only on BMW online shop from 7 December 2020 onwards.

Available in the 220d M Sport guise, the sedan will retail at INR 42,30,000 (Ex-showroom). New design elements enhance the exterior of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and the ‘M’ Performance parts are not only visually attractive, but also integral elements of the light-weight construction concept. What sets the special ‘Black Shadow’ edition apart is the special individualization content from the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts worth INR 2,50,000. The first 24 customers can avail the special ‘Black Shadow’ edition kit at an exclusive price.

On the outside, the high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille lends a highly dynamic front look. The black exterior mirror caps add discreet yet distinctive details to the side view, while the BMW ‘M’Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black adds an attractive touch of visual flair. The black chrome tail pipe finishers enhance the sporty rear view of the car. The 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt add to the sporty visual appeal of the car. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo which remains leveled at all times.

The cabin is capped by a large panorama glass sunroof and there are newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function. The 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The illuminated trim, a segment-first, functions as decorative lighting element with a space shaping effect in the dark. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture and gets ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), which works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control) to reduce understeer. The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels. Powering this baby is the BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine which produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in 7.5 seconds. It has been paired with an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The sedan also gets Launch Control, steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes to suit individual driving styles – ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

A host of BMW Connected Drive technologies include a BMW Live Cockpit Professional which gets 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.