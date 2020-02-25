Ford India launches the 2020 Endeavour, starting at Rs 29 lakh

Every major automobile manufacturer is busy in upgrading their offerings and making them BS6 compliant. The latest one to join the caravan is the Ford Endeavour. Ford India today announced the 2020 iteration of their Endeavour. They have also brought in an all new 2.0 litre EcoBlue engine and world’s first 10 Speed-Automatic transmission. The introductory price is set at Rs 29.55 lakh. The price is going to increase by Rs 70,000 April 30 onwards. All those who will book their Endeavour before April 30 will benefit from the introductory price.

The 2.0 litre EcoBlue diesel engine is in the limelight here. It’s BS6 compliant and Ford claims that it offers better fuel efficiency, refinement and performance. It will deliver 170 PS peak power and 420 Nm peak torque. The EcoBlue engine with 4X2 driveline will return 13.90 Kmpl while 4X4 variant will deliver fuel efficiency of 12.4 Kmpl which is 14 % more than before. It will further improve Endeavour’s off road prowess by offering 20 % improvement in low-end torque which is going to prove very crucial when the going will get tough.

Another key upgrade in the new Endeavour is the introduction of what they are calling is world’s first 10 Speed-Automatic transmission with SelectShift. The 10-Speed architecture is claimed to reduce the gaps in available power & acceleration between gears providing smoother acceleration response. The SelectShift gives drivers the ability to lock gears in the desired range to deliver an engaging and more controlled drive experience – especially in challenging driving situations such as slippery roads or steep off-roading conditions.

Ford has also brought in their connectivity solution named as FordPass which will enable the owner to perform several operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty & locating their vehicle– remotely and that too, with no additional cost.

On the occasion of the launch, Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India, said “Endeavour is one of the most loved SUVs in India and was the only vehicle in its segment to beat an industry slowdown & grow both volumes, as well market share, in 2019. With 2020 Endeavour, we are offering a product that combines best of both worlds – outstanding capabilities & class-leading fuel efficiency – and thereby delivering more than SUV customers expect. With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers.”

The 2020 Ford Endeavour will be available in three colours — Diffused Silver, Sunset Red, and Diamond White. The prices of the new Endeavour with the respective variants are as follows: