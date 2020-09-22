Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro Launched in India

Ducati India has finally launched the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro in India. The Scrambler 1100 PRO and the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is now available in India starting at INR 11.95 Lakh and INR 13.74 Lakh respectively. Ducati has been teasing the Scramblers for a while now. The Scrambler 1100s are the second offering from Ducati in India after the BS6 norms kicked in, the first one being the Panigale V2.

Though we would have loved to see the Scrambler 800 join the party too but seems like we might have to wait a little longer for them to arrive here because the Scrambler 800 range is still yet to receive Euro-5 certification.

Though Ducati didn’t reveal it earlier but we have been expecting it from the start that the Italian marque will launch both the Scrambler 1100s together and that’s exactly what has happened. Both motorcycles are powered by a Euro5 compliant 1079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin engine which makes 86hp at 7,500rpm and 88Nm at 4,750rpm. That’s a performance drop of 1.1PS over the BS4 motor. The motor gets ride-by-wire with three riding modes: Active, Journey and City. Other electronic rider aids include four-stage traction control and cornering ABS. The new Scrambler Pros also get a revised exhaust system which also helps in meeting the emission norms.

Besides a cleaner motor, the Scrambler 1100s get revised graphics, a new paint job, a new twin exhaust setup, an updated seat and tail section consisting of a shorter rear fender and lower number plate holder. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro stands out with a flatter handlebar with bar-end mirrors and Ohlins suspension.

The Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the more affordable variant of the two and gets 45mm Marzocchi forks and a Kayaba monoshock while the premium Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro gets Ohlins suspension at both ends. Both motorcycles get Brembo brakes and Pirelli MT60 RS tyres specially developed for the Scrambler 1100. The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro also gets lower handlebars, with cafe racer style bar-end mirrors. Another hallmark is the framed headlight; inspired by the protective adhesive tape used back in the ‘70s, a black metal “X” has been incorporated inside the headlight.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro stands out for its new two-tone ‘Ocean Drive’ colour scheme, combined with a steel trellis frame and a rear aluminium subframe, both black. The aluminium covers are also black. The 1100 Sport Pro features a Matt Black colour scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo. Prices for the BS4 Ducati Scrambler 1100 used to start at Rs 10.91 lakh, reaching up till Rs 11.42 lakh. That said, the new BS6 model has gotten costlier by Rs 1.03 lakh.

As we mentioned earlier, Ducati previously launched the Panigale V2 in India at INR 16.99 Lakh. The Ducati Panigale V2 draws its power from a 955 cc Super-quaddro L-twin engine which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Couple it with a light-weight of just 153 kg and you have an explosive performer between your thighs. Comparatively, the 959 Panigale churned out 150 hp and 102 NM. The 959 Panigale weighed 176 kg so that gives the Panigale V2 a much better power-to-weight ratio.