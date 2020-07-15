Ford Ecosport Titanium 1.5-Litre Petrol Automatic Launched At INR 10.66 Lakh

Even after all these years and a few mild updates, the Ford Ecosport still happens the be one of the best buys in the compact SUV space. It is now available in a new automatic variant at a special price of INR 10.66 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Delhi). Earlier, the 1.5-litre petrol engine, along with the 6-speed automatic gearbox was only available in the Titanium+ trim, which continues to be available at INR 11.56 lakh.

The new Ford EcoSport Titanium AT trim offers a six-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox that is paired to Ford’s latest, Bharat Stage 6 compliant three-cylinder 1.5L petrol engine. Like the other automatic Titanium+ trim, the new Titanium variant in the 2020 lineup will also deliver 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of peak torque.

Besides the convenience of a smooth automatic gearbox, the Ecosport in this particular trim also offers segment-first paddle shifters, cruise control, push start/stop, a touchscreen infotainment system with embedded navigation, standard dual airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch among other features. The new variant will also be the only automatic compact SUV in its price range to offer FordPass, a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, owners of the new Titanium trim will be able to perform several vehicle operations — like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app.

The Ford EcoSport is offered with 3-year or 100,000 KM standard warranty and a longer service interval of 10,000 KM. The company claims that Ford EcoSport owners spend as low as INR 1,400 for scheduled service in the first year while the 100,000-KM or 10-year service costs INR 4,700.

Prioritizing the health and convenience of consumers during the upcoming festive season, the company is accepting bookings for new vehicles via a dedicate online portal, www.booking.india.ford.com. The online booking portal allows buyers to select, book and avail doorstep delivery of their new Ford, from the comfort of their homes. Customers booking their Ford cars online will get real-time assistance from a booking partner, available six days a week from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM. The new booking portal is an extension of the company’s recently announced Dial-A-Ford initiative that enables customers to avail a host of services for their Ford cars via a toll-free number 1800-419-3000.

Ford customers can call the toll-free number to organize pick and drop for servicing or repairs of their cars, avail roadside assistance or even request for test driving a new Ford. The initiative makes safety a top-most priority by ensuring adherence to strict sanitization guidelines. All vehicles are thoroughly disinfected by trained Ford staff at the time of pick-up and before delivery to customers.