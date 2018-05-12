Ford EcoSport Signature and EcoSport Titanium S India Launch Details Revealed

Ford India will launch the new EcoSport Signature and EcoSport Titanium S Editions on May 14, 2018. The vehicles, as reported earlier, have already started arriving at dealerships. Both new variants of the Ford EcoSport will come equipped with 17-inch wheels, a electronic sunroof and six airbags. We recently stumbled upon the list of features that both the new variants will come equipped with courtesy Ford EcoSport Owners In India via Facebook. Check out the complete list below:

Ford EcoSport Signature SVP Features (Based on Titanium Variant)

Power Slide Sunroof

17 inch Diamond cut Black Alloy Wheels

Stylish Blue Theme Interiors

Black Headlamp & Fog lamp Bezel

Black painted roof rails

Rear Spoiler

Electronic Stability Control / Traction Control System

Black glossy front grille with Chrome surround

Four colour options – Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver, Lightening Blue

Ford EcoSport Titanium S Features (Based on Titanium plus)

Power Slide Sunroof

HID Headlamps

Black Painted Roof

New Design 17 inch Alloy Wheels

EcoBoost Engine

Stylish Orange Theme Interiors

Black Painted Front Grille

Black painted roof rails

Black Headlamp & Fog lamp Bezel

4.2 inch analog cluster

Available on all existing colour options

Engine specifications on the Ford EcoSport Titanium S variant are likely to remain unchanged and thus we expect to see the same 1.5-litre, three cylinder petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four cylinder diesel engine. These engines could be paired to a six speed manual transmission instead of the five speed unit which is currently offered by the brand.

We’d keep you posted with all the details so don’t forget to tune in for all the latest updates.