VIDEO: Ferrari 812 Superfast On German Autobahn Explains Why Is It Called Super Fast!

The Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Italian brand’s most powerful V12 road car ever, was launched in India and was priced at INR 5.20 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar was recently unveiled by Navnit Motors, the official dealer for Ferrari in Mumbai. Most of us can not get behind the wheel of the 812 Superfast, let alone test the limits of that V12 engine.

But an on-board, POV footage from Germany gives us a glimpse of what it feels like to unleash 800 horses on a public road. Before you start roasting us, let us point out that many rural sections on German autobahns have no general speed limit.

Check out the Ferrari 812 Superfast clock 320 km/h on Autobahn (courtesy: hartvoorautosNL)

What powers this Prancing Horse? The Ferrari 812 Superfast uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that delivers maximum power output of 789 bhp (800 hp) at 8,500 rpm and 719 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. Naught to 100 kmph takes just 2.9 seconds, while the top speed is rated of 340 Km/h!