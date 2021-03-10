Here’s What Skoda Has In Store For Us In The Coming 12 Months

Czech automaker Skoda is going to go all guns blazing in 2021. 2020 was a dismal year for all the obvious reasons and hence 2021 is going to be a busy year across the automotive landscape. Skoda, a subsidiary of the VW group has as many as 4 new vehicles in store for India in the coming 12 months and the series of launches will include –

Skoda Kushaq ( to be unveiled on 18th March )

Skoda has been building up some serious hype for the Kushaq. The Kushaq is basically what Skoda will refer to its CSUV Vision IN in India. The all-new Skoda Kushaq is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture.

The overall silhouette is sleek despite the size and yet is rugged in appearance. Depending on the trim level, the Kushaq features LED headlights and daytime running lights. The tail and brake lights are also fitted with LEDs.

Recently, Skoda also released official sketches of Kushaq’s interiors. The central element in the interior of the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ is an infotainment display with a screen of 10 inches. The cabin looks well-attended, at least when it comes to these design sketches. Other major highlights include orange inserts in the dashboard, a two-spoke steering wheel, an all-digital cockpit and aesthetically designed AC vents.

Skoda Rapid CNG

CNG version of the 1.0-litre TSI motor is already available on several European markets. The same specifications are expected to be offered in India too. Going by the specifications of the Euro-spec model, Rapid CNG witnessed a significant drop in power output. In the CNG form, the 1.0-litre TSI unit generates only 89 bhp as opposed to 109 bhp produced in the standard-spec model. The loss in power is, however, made up for with its excellent fuel efficiency figures.

A new, bigger than the Rapid sedan

While we were expecting Skoda to roll out the next-gen Rapid in 2021, Skoda India’s Director for Sales, Service and Marketing, Zac Hollis has already confirmed that we will not be getting a new Rapid in 2021. But that’s not it, as he also mentioned that Skoda is considering introducing an all-new, bigger sedan that will be based on VW’s MQB A0 IN platform.

We can expect the new upcoming sedan from Skoda to be bigger than the Rapid and also, pack some more features because when it comes to that, Skoda offers only bare essentials with the Rapid and it isn’t enough to keep up with the competition because it includes the likes of Hyundai Verna and Honda City, both of which are packed to the gills with modern-day features.

Skoda Kodiaq facelift, Skoda Octavia latest generation & a C-segment Sedan

Skoda would launch the Kodiaq facelift with a BS6 2.0L TSI petrol engine sometime in Q2 or Q3 2021. According to some reports, Skoda would also bring in the latest gen Octavia soon but the exact timeline for the same is still unknown. A new C-segment sedan is also in work, which will sit above the Rapid and will most probably hit the road by year-end.