Ford Brings Back Bronco Line-Up, Teased Ahead Of Its Unveil Next Week

The Bronco SUV line-up from Ford, which has been a household name in the West, is coming back this year. Ford has released a new teaser that provides new details on its upcoming Bronco SUV range ahead of its international reveal next week.

A teaser video has been released by the American auto giant on its official website and YouTube channel confirming its release. Although the images of the SUV haven’t been revealed entirely, the video lets out a lot of details about the off-roader.

Legacy Of The Bronco Moniker

The Bronco was an iconic off-roader that was part of Ford’s line-up from 1966 to 1996. The Bronco name is being revived for a new family of SUVs. The latest teaser confirms the initial line-up will include three SUVs- the two-door version, the four-door version and the smaller Bronco Sport.

While the earlier Bronco SUV sat on a much bigger platform that also spawned popular models like the Ford F-150 truck, the upcoming Bronco range will comprise SUVs of different sizes. The smaller Bronco Sport (on the furthest right of the teaser image) will sit on the same underpinnings as the Ford Escape SUV, while the ‘standard’ Bronco SUV- the two-door and four-door versions, will be larger and will share its platform with the Ford Ranger and the Everest (sold in India as the Endeavour) SUVs.

Over the years, Ford has more than once hinted at reviving the Bronco, most notably with the 2004 Bronco concept. As SUVs have continued to surge in popularity over the past decade, Ford had notable success with its car-based crossovers like the Escape and Explorer.

Design Details

In the teaser video, we see the unmistakable silhouette of a good old-fashioned off-roader flanked by shock mounts. All the SUVs from the Bronco family get freshly styled body shells, with multiple cuts and creases and blacked-out elements that make the design look fresh, yet retro at the same time. The SUVs will feature large black grilles with bold Bronco badging (on some variants). The headlamps feature round LED daytime running lamps and horizontally placed LED turn signals that merge with the grille. All the models will feature chunky front bumpers with tow hooks.

We can see the Bronco badge, reared up and kicking toward the passenger-side taillight. Below that is an exposed side-mounted hinge, indicating that the tailgate and spare tire swing out toward the passenger side, as on the Jeep Wrangler. Looking further up the body side, we see black fender flares and tyres that are sticking out way more than would be legal.

Powertrain Options

The 2021 Bronco will come with a new set of powertrains. The bigger Broncos will be powered by a turbocharged 2.3-litre EcoBoost in-line four-cylinder engine which belts out 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The smaller Bronco Sport will most likely share engines with the Escape, including a 150hp, 1.5-litre Ford EcoBoost or a 2.0-litre 250hp version of the same engine family, depending on variant. Additionally, there might be plug-in hybrid variants of all the three SUVs since Ford has promised that all of its new SUVs will have electrified powertrain options. Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission is likely to be the Bronco’s gearbox, the same which is offered with the Endeavour in India.

Unique Unveil

What’s more interesting is its unveil event. Ford Motor Company will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco 4×4 family on Monday, July 13 across Disney’s Media Networks – marking the first-ever, prime-time product reveals roadblock across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu.

Ford initially planned to reveal its all-new Bronco 4×4 SUV lineup in June at the revamped, outdoor-inspired North American International Auto Show in Detroit. After the coronavirus pandemic prompted auto show organisers to cancel the show for 2020, the Ford team changed its strategy, aiming to pull in an even broader audience for its hotly anticipated Bronco debut. Upon launch, the Bronco will directly rival the Jeep Wrangler.