Land Rover Commences Delivery Of Petrol Derivatives Of New Range Rover Evoque And Discovery Sport

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India today has announced that it has begun deliveries of BS6 compliant petrol derivatives of New Range Rover Evoque and New Discovery Sport. Both the models were launched earlier this year in February, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown meant that the deliveries had to be deferred.

Now with the restrictions eased quite a bit and business operations slowly gathering pace across the country, the Indian-owned British manufacturer has started dispatching units of the Evoque and Discovery Sport to dealerships.

The two premium SUVs are powered by an Ingenium 2.0 l (litre) turbocharged petrol powertrain, producing 245 horsepower and 365 Nm of torque, which is supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The New Range Rover Evoque and New Discovery Sport are available in highly feature-rich ‘S’ and sportier ‘R-Dynamic SE’ derivatives.

Confirming the development, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their introduction. In their new avatars, both SUVs have quickly captured the imagination and hearts of our customers and fans with their design, technology and luxury. Now with the new BS-VI petrol powertrain, we are happy to provide our customers with enhanced choice.”

Design Of The Evoque

Based on the new Premium Transverse Architecture, the new Range Rover Evoque borrows styling elements from the carmaker’s design language which was first introduced on the Velar. The new Evoque’s design is an evolution of the version it replaces and it still retains the distinctive silhouette which made it such a darling among buyers. The new Evoque features super-slim front LED headlights with DRLs and slim wrap-around rear tail-lights. It also gets new flush deployable door handles and burnished copper accents which are available on the R-Dynamic SE trim. Inside, like most JLR vehicles, the drive selector dial has been replaced with a SportShift Selector.

Design Of The Discovery Sport

On the other hand, the new Discovery Sport, which is based on the same architecture as the Evoque, is enhanced with LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights, rear LED lights and Animated Directional Indicators. The cabin has enhanced stowage space and a new Sport Shift gear selector along with a fixed panoramic roof.

Features Of The SUVs

Both the premium SUVs come with loads of features across the range. Both the SUVs come equipped with a new cabin air ionisation system helps to keep the atmosphere inside free from pollutants. Also, the new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have InControl Touch Pro with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. In addition, the Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE features Touch Pro Duo that combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen that offers an elevated input convenience.

They also come with a ClearSight Rear-view mirror. If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, one may simply flick a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car will display what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition. For enhanced off-road capability, the Terrain Response 2 system automatically detects the surface and adjusts the torque delivery to best suit the conditions, ensuring that one can wade through rivers, climb mountains and reach unexplored places with ease.

While the diesel variants had been started to be dispatched earlier, just after the official launch, the petrol variants were supposed to be delivered at a later stage. However, due to the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deliveries were delayed. The Range Rover Evoque is currently retailed in India at a starting price of Rs 58 lakhs, whereas the Land Rover Discovery Sport is retailed at a price of Rs 59.99 lakhs. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.