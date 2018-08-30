Force Traveller-MONOBUS Launched In India

Force Motors has announced the launch of India’s only 33/41 seater Monocoque Buses at the Bus World 2018 Exhibition. The Traveller-MONOBUS is loaded with several path-breaking and novel features offered for the first time in midi-bus (33 – 41 seats) segment.

Traveller-MONOBUS is powered by the 115 HP / 350 Nm, Mercedes derived, 3.2 liter, Common Rail engine. It offers peak torque of 350Nm from 1600 to 2200 rpm, the high low-end torque ensures smooth ride even at low speeds. In addition, Traveller-MONOBUS has best-in-class power to weight ratio and is almost 800 kg lighter than comparable models.

The advanced 5 speed synchromesh gearbox with double cone synchronizer rings, offers low friction and smooth transmission. The special clutch lining is designed for frequent start-stops common in short distance tour and bus operations.

Traveller-MONOBUS is the only 33/41 seater with monocoque construction offering outstanding structural strength and unmatched durability. Traveller-MONOBUS is also the only vehicle in its class to adopt the 6th Generation Cathodic Electro Deposition (C.E.D) Dip painting process for the whole body, for primer application thus offering the highest levels of rust protection and corrosion resistance.

The Traveller-MONOBUS is the only vehicle in its category with disk brakes on all wheels with new uni-booster hydraulic braking technology, ABS, EBD and latest Engine Drag Torque Control ensuring top class, sure stop braking.

With very low floor height for easy entry and exit, lowest centre of gravity for superb ride stability, lowest NVH levels, smallest turning radius, the Traveller-MONOBUS offers unmatched ride quality and seating comfort, with its 2.35m wide body interiors, a wide gangway, full standing height and ample leg room.

The Traveller-MONOBUS is fully tooled up and designed by the R&D team in Force Motors, it is entirely made of pressed steel panels welded in an automated and robotic environment. It is backed by the company’s manufacturing experience spanning over 6 decades and supported by country wide network of over 200 dealers fully equipped with trained manpower, special tools and ample stock of reasonably priced spare parts.

The Traveller-MONOBUS would be available in 33 seater and 41 seater options in standard and school bus variants at Force dealerships across the country during the upcoming festive season.