Force Motors Ties Up With Rolls Royce Power Systems

Force Motors has announced a tie up with Rolls Royce Power Systems for setting up a Joint Venture to produce engines for multiple applications like rail and power generation. A dedicated manufacturing facility meeting the standards and specifications laid down by Rolls Royce will be built by Force Motors at its site in Chakan near Pune. This joint venture will produce complete power generation systems including associated spare parts for Indian as well as global markets.

Rolls Royce Power Systems portfolio includes high speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defense vehicles. Rolls Royce has customers in more than 150 countries. Its customers include 400 airlines, 160 armed forces, 70 navies and more than 4000 power and nuclear customers.

Force Motors is also the only company in the world that produces engines for two of the leading European premium car makers Mercedes and BMW. This new joint venture with Rolls Royce opens up a complete new business opportunity with great potential for growth.

Force Motors is a fully vertically integrated automobile company with expertise in design, development and manufacture of the full range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles. Its flagship products the Traveller and the Trax are market leaders in their respective segments.