The new Audi RS4 Avant packs 450 horses which gallop for 12.4 kms on a litre of petrol

Revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the new Audi RS4 Avant is powered by a 2.9 TFSI engine which offers substantially more power and efficiency. The V6 biturbo motor develops 450 hp under the new Audi RS 4 Avant’s hood and is rated for a peak torque of 600 Nm – 170 Nm more than the previous model – available across a broad engine speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. However, for all that brute power which is distributed to all four wheels, the engine is surprisingly efficient and has been rated for a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.8 litres/100 km.

The new Audi RS4 Avant sprints from 0 – 100 kph in 4.1 seconds and comes fitted with RS sports suspension and Audi Drive Select as standard. The top speed is restricted to 250 km/h. However, with the optional RSdynamic package, the top speed increases to 280 km/h. The power of the 2.9 TFSI biturbo is supplied to the permanent all-wheel drive via a sportily configured eight-speed Tiptronic with optimized gear changing. Audi also offers an optional rear sports differential. The new Audi RS 4 Avant weighs 1,790 kilograms, 80 kilograms less than the previous model. By way of equipment options, there are RS sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), ceramic brakes and RS-specific dynamic steering. Drivers can define their own individual personal driving experience using the standard dynamic handling system Audi drive select.

When creating the fourth generation of the Audi RS 4 Avant, the designers took inspiration from many motorsport details of the Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO. Massive air inlets with typical RS honeycomb structure and the wide, flat Singleframe grille define the front end. The optional Matrix LED headlights display tinted bezels. Compared to the Audi A4 Avant, the wheel arches are 30 millimetres (1.2 in) wider and are given added emphasis by the Quattro blisters. At the rear end, the RS-specific diffuser insert, the oval tailpipes of the RS exhaust system and the RS roof edge spoiler make for a distinctive look. The exterior colour Nogaro blue, pearl effect available optionally from Audi exclusive recalls the first generation of the high-performance Avant from 1999. The new Audi RS 4 Avant travels on 19-inch forged aluminium wheels as standard; 20-inch wheels are available as an option.

An all-black interior underscores the sporty character of the Audi RS 4 Avant. The RS sports seats with optional honeycomb pattern, the flat-bottomed RS leather multifunction sports steering wheel, the shift gate and the illuminated door sill trims are all adorned with the RS emblem. In the Audi virtual cockpit and head-up display, RS-specific displays indicate the g-forces, tire pressures and torque. The styling packages gloss black, carbon with aluminium attachments and carbon with black attachments provide further scope for customization. The Audi exclusive program covers just about any other special request. The Audi RS 4 Avant can be ordered from the fall onward, before arriving at dealers in Germany and other European countries from the start of 2018. The basic price will be EUR 79,800.