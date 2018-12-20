Renault India Zooms Past The 500,000 Sales Figure Mark In India

Renault India has earned the distinction of becoming one of the fastest automobile brands to have crossed the 5,00,000 sales milestone. To celebrate this achievement, Renault introduced some special offers too. For the Kwid, the car maker has announced a special finance offer of 3.99% rate of interest, for a limited period. Manufactured at 98% localization, the Kwid has been the volume driver for Renault India, selling more than 2,75,000 cars. Earlier this year, Renault India introduced a Category First Warranty – 4 years or upto 100,000 KM (whichever is earlier) along with Road side assistance for the Renault Kwid. This includes Standard Warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km and Extended Warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km.

As part of the celebration of the 5,00,000 sales milestone, the Duster too witnessed the introduction of 2 new variants, one in Petrol – RXS and one in AMT Diesel – RXS AMT. Recently, a new Radiant Red colour was introduced for the Captur, along with roof rails. In terms of operations, Renault has made significant progress in India, which includes a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre and it is the only global brand to have 2 design centres in India. Going forward, the company has a clear long-term ‘India strategy’, part of which is a strong product-offensive plan, with heavy emphasis on localisation for its future range of cars.

Commenting on the achievement, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations said, “India is a strategic market for the success of Renault’s medium-term plan. Being local in India is very important and that’s why we have a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre and we are the only global brand to have 2 design centres in India. Going forward, we will continue with our product offensive strategy in India and will work towards substantially growing the Renault brand in India. We plan to bring several new innovations in products and services for the diversified Indian market. Together with launching products of global repute, it is important to have a strong ‘India strategy’, offering customers a compelling value proposition. Our growth strategy hinges strongly on launching products that cater to the volume and growing segments of the Indian automotive industry, with heavy emphasis on localisation.

“We will consolidate our presence in India with optimal utilisation of resources. Our key focus areas for the company include widening the portfolio across various segments with a strong India strategy, innovations and excellence aimed at enhancing the overall ownership experience and increasing our network reach to ensure ease of access in providing our best-in-class after-sales service experience to customers,” he added.

Also Read: 160cc Bikes In India