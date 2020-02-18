First Lot Of Honda Forza 300 Premium Scooter Delivered In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Big Wing arm has successfully delivered the first lot of the Honda Forza 300 premium scooter. Honda decided to bring a few examples to India after potential customers expressed their excitement and pre-booked it at Big Wing Honda in Gurgaon, where it was displayed. For those wondering how much it costs, all four examples which have been delivered for now are BS4 compliant and Honda has remained tight-lipped about the price paid by the owners. However, the scooter could be officially introduced here in BS6 form once a Euro 5-compliant version is out in FY 2021.

Powering the Honda Forza 300 is a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC four-valve engine which delivers 24.8 bhp @ 7000rpm. The engine is engineered to last and features a roller type rocker arm, plain journal crank bearings and sealed crankcases. Lower internal friction is achieved by an oil capacity of 1.7-litres and a 5mm offset cylinder. An automatic centrifugal clutch works V-MaticTransmission (with ratios set for fast low-speed reaction and smart acceleration) with a belt final drive.

The Forza 300 is the first Honda scooter ever to be fitted with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC is switchable and a ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage grip. The foundation of the chassis is a tubular steel frame with a short wheelbase of 1510mm. The radiator and battery are located between the fuel tank and under-seat storage area, focusing on mass centralization. 33mm telescopic forks are matched by 7-step adjustable twin rear shock absorbers which work through a single piece aluminium swingarm.

The cast aluminium 15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear tyre are governed by a single 256mm disc brake upfront and a 240mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS. The Forza 300’s design lines flow back from a new Electric Screen, which adjusts smoothly through 140mm. It is designed to provide wind protection and reduce wind noise. Two full-face helmets can be stored under the seat, and it’s also possible to partition the storage area to house a helmet and/or rain gear and A4 sized bags.

The front left inner fairing pocket is lockable, and its internal space can be arranged for the rider’s convenience. It also houses a 12V charging socket. The Forza 300 comes with a Smart Key. With the key fob pocketed, the rider can easily control the main ignition switch knob, operate the fuel lid and access under-seat storage. The instrument cluster presents analogue speedometer and rev-counter dials along with a digital display that provides information like- odometer (3 modes), range, current mileage, trip meter, average mileage and clock, ambient temperature thermometer and battery sensor.