Fiat India Resumes Operations At Ranjangaon Facility

Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL), a 50:50 manufacturing joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India and Tata Motors Ltd. (TML), has resumed operations at its Ranjangaon-based plant. FIAPL has announced that its manufacturing operations have been restarted following the relaxation to the lockdown guidelines in the region.

FIAPL’s management has developed and implemented a comprehensive program of enhanced safety measures to protect over 3000 direct and indirect employees, their families and surrounding communities from the spread and transmission of COVID-19.

FIAPL, which manufactures passenger vehicles and powertrains in its sprawling, state of the art facility, has implemented layers of protection including cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing, but most importantly, ensuring the wellness of everyone entering the Ranjangaon facility. Employees will be required to temperature check before entering and exiting the facility, while also boarding and disembarking transport. They will also be subjected to a self-assessment questionnaire which must be submitted digitally.

Steps Undertaken

Commenting on the health, hygiene and safety measures, Ravi Gogia – President, FIAPL said, “We have restarted operations with a lean workforce. Our absolute priority is the protection of employees, ensuring we provide them with a work environment that maintains the highest standards of safety, health and hygiene. Our responsibility is to also educate them on a regimen they should follow after work hours so that their families are also protected.

He further added that they have also activated their supply chain which is vital to ensuring smooth and efficient operations. The company’s aim is to gradually step-up with assured supplies and a careful increase in the density of our working population. We hope to reach a regular production schedule as the value chain becomes seamless and it’s safe to do so.

FIAPL has set up a dedicated 50-member task force of employee volunteers or ‘process owners’ who will supervise the following of strict precautionary processes set by the plant’s management to safeguard its workforce inside the facility and also after working hours.

A critical component to the restart of operations has been the education of the workforce on COVID-19 and its effects, the importance of maintaining physical distance as well as regularly disinfecting and sanitizing the entire facility. To further ensure employee protection, FIAPL is providing effective medical support both in and outside of the facility, ensuring mandatory usage of PPE inside the facility and observing a proactive behavioural culture. Comprehensive signage, information boards and a dedicated ambulance equipped with a ventilator and trained driver have also been appointed.

FIAPL will continue to monitor and audit conditions at all facilities, as well as the latest information on COVID-19 from Government and civic authorities, to implement new safeguards and procedures as required. The FIAPL facility at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra caters to the manufacturing of the Jeep Compass for the Indian market, along with the right-hand drive export markets of the SUV, globally. It is also the facility that manufactures diesel engines for Tata Motors and MG Motor India.