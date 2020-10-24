Ferrari 812 Superfast Recalled Over Rear-Window Issue

Ferrari will recall 1,063 units of 2018-2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast in the United States because of a possibility for the rear window to fall out. The problem is that there may be incorrect bonding that could decrease the long-term adhesion for the panel, leading to the rear window to detach completely at high speeds. This will not only create a road hazard but will also increase the risk of crashing.

The first instance of this issue that Ferrari knows about is from Germany on May 11, 2020. It then received two other reports from Germany that both occurred on May 21. The company began investigating the problem, and an analysis showed that the cause of the issue was an error in the supplier’s production process concerning the non-cleared glass bonding area on the bodywork. The Ferrari Product Committee met on September 30, 2020, and decided that a recall was necessary.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast, stands by its name and is not only the most powerful Ferrari but is also the fastest road-going Ferrari ever built. The 812 Superfast comes with a 6.5-litre, V12 engine, which produces 789bhp (588 kilowatts) of power at 8,500rpm and 718Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The 812 Superfast can leap from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. At high speed, the force acting on the car is noticeably higher and even a small error, is enough to cause a devastating crash. Ferrari will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear window, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on December 5, 2020.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast uses Ferrari’s Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system with rear-wheel steering. It also has an electric power steering at the front. The Ferrari 812 Superfast is actually the first Ferrari to employ electric power steering, and it ships with an updated version of the brand’s Side Slip Control (SSC) system. Braking performance, too, has seen an increment, with a 5.8-percent improvement, thanks to the use of Brembo Extreme Design brakes. A 30-percent increase in downforce is notable with the Superfast’s brace of aerodynamic tweaks.

Standard features of the 812 Superfast include dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a garage door opener, and LED exterior lighting. Four airbags and front/rear parking sensors are inclusive safety features.