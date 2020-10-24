Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial E-scooter Launched at INR 64,640

Hero Electric recently announced that it will launch a new series of electric scooters in India and the maker has now launched new Nyx-HX electric scooter in the Indian market. The new Hero Electric Nyx-HX e-scooter is offered at a starting price of INR 64,640, ex-showroom (Delhi). While most of the electric scooters and other gearless scooters too, are targeted at providing personal mobility solution, the Nyx-HX is targeted towards B2B customers for last-mile deliveries and other commercial uses.

More details

It is good to see electric vehicles marking their entry in different segments of vehicular mobility. The new Nyx-HX electric scooter is part of the brand’s new and improved ‘HX’ series.

The company says that the new Nyx-HX series has been developed after ‘years of research and field trials’. The Nyx-HX is a certified B2B transport vehicle which can be fitted with a variety of loads carrying solutions that can be easily installed on the split seat and can be folded up as a backrest. Hero Electric offers 4 levels of ‘on-demand” smart connectivity solutions including a simple Bluetooth interface to the “high end” remote surveillance and diagnostic solution. One of the key highlights of the scooter is its claimed ‘industry-first’ 210 km of full charge range.

Specifications

It is powered by a 0.6kW electric motor, paired with a 1.53kWh lithium-ion battery pack. While the scooter is said to offer a top speed of 42km/h, it’s its range which deserves the praises. The extended range of 210km on the Nyx-HX is said to be a result of its modular battery system, along with its swappable technology. The scooter is said to be a high-torque model, with claims to offer well balanced and efficient powertrains. The hero Electric Nyx-HX also offers a combi-braking system, along with regenerative braking as well; all of which offer a smooth ride even with heavy loads.

Official statement

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Every business needs a specific mobility solution and there cannot be a “one size fits all” bike. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. The bike has a low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers. We strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90% plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging /swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment.”

Hero Electric and GoWash

Hero Electric recently got into a partnership with GoWash, which is a Nagpur-based doorstep auto detailing service company. Through this partnership, the washing professionals will ride the Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER scooters with a dedicated compartment box fitted at the rear end of the scooter. Using this Hero Electric scooter would prove to be efficient to carry out a no waste wash process while maintaining environmental norms and everything will take place at the doorstep of the customer. In a post-COVID era when employment has been severely hit, this collaboration with GoWash will provide employment opportunities to people below the age of 28 years and recognize their importance in the company’s growth.