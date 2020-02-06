Trending:
Family Electric Car – Haima Bird Electric EV1 Will Be Availiable In India Under Rs 10 Lakh

Hima Automobiles, one of the leading automakers in China, today announced its foray into the Indian market by showcasing its next-generation family electric car – Bird Electric EV1 at Auto Expo 2020. The hatchback will be available in India under Rs 10 Lakh.

Hima New Energy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haima Automobile Group), has entered into a technical collaboration on EV with Bird Electric – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bird Group, an Indian conglomerate with a significant presence in aviation, hospitality,  skill development and personal mobility – to manufacture Bird Electric EV1.

The battery-powered vehicle, likely to be manufactured at soon to be set up the plant in Manesar (Haryana), would be introduced in two variants with a driving range of 200 km and 300 km per charge, respectively. The first lot of Bird Electric EV1 would take at least 12-15 months to rollout.

Haima Bird Electric EV1 17

Bird Electric EV1 is stylish, spacious, equipped with modern and practical features, ultra modular ergonomically designed passenger vehicle. It comes with a class-leading extended warranty package and annual maintenance package at an easy cost. Bird Electric EV1 is filled with high energy lithium battery and electronic control system and has a torque of 30kW/95Nm/150Nm, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with the low total cost of maintenance.

The electric car will have a top speed of 120km/h with the power consumption merely at INR 60 per 100km. Bird Electric EV1 has the largest boot capacity of its category in the five-seater configuration.

Haima Bird Electric EV1 Technical Specification

  • Length: 3680mm
  • Width: 1570mm
  • Height: 1530mm
  • Wheelbase: 2340mm
  • Kerb Weight: 930/1035
  • Engine Type: Electric
  • Electric Motor Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
  • Torque: 30kW/95Nm/150Nm
  • Power Battery: Temary Lithium Battery
  • Battery Power: 20.42kWh/28.5kWh
  • Charging Time – Full Charged: 9hrs to 11hrs
  • Endurance Mileage: 202km to 301km
  • Gear Ratio: 8.34
  • Top Speed 120 km/h
  • Steering: Electric
  • Ground Clearance: 160
