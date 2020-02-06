Auto Expo 2020: Vitara Brezza 2020 BS6 Petrol Unveiled

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today unveiled the all-new Vitara Brezza, equipped with the powerful 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine. The latest version of the country’s best-selling compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza, offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors and a host of new features. Offering a complete package of power, convenience, comfort and premium-ness, the all-new Vitara Brezza ensures an enhanced driving experience for customers. Launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza became an instant hit as it took the market by storm, emerging as the most awarded compact SUV. Its dominance over the segment is evident from the fact that in less than 4 years of its launch the Vitara Brezza has sold over 500,000 units. Vitara Brezza is the fastest to achieve the milestone in the SUV segment. Conceptualised and designed by the team at Maruti Suzuki, Vitara Brezza redefined the compact SUV segment with its sporty and glamorous design. It established Maruti Suzuki as a leader in the Utility Vehicle segment.

Presenting the new Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo 2020, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Vitara Brezza created a disruption amongst compact SUVs. Offering a new dual-tone design, class leading features, outstanding fuel-efficiency and personalization options, Vitara Brezza quickly emerged as a segment leader. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that all-new Vitara Brezza too will continue the legacy with overwhelming customer response.”

The all-new Vitara Brezza is powered by the bigger and powerful 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine. The new engine delivers a peak power of 77KW@6000 rpm with a top-end torque of 138Nm@4400rpm leading to deliver a peppy driving experience. The engine will offer superior NVH characteristics, best-in-class fuel efficiency and improved cooling performance.

The front and rear fascia of Vitara Brezza has been re-crafted to give it a premium and impactful road presence. The front bull bar design & skid plates add to the ruggedness of the all-new Vitara Brezza. Integrated grille and headlamp create a sweeping volume that emphasizes its width and road presence. The LED projector headlamps and High-tech LED lamps to create a unique light signature that enhances the premium quotient of all-new Vitara Brezza. The new dual-tone diamond cut 16” alloy wheels further accentuate the urban, sporty and stylish design of Vitara Brezza.

The sporty character of all-new Vitara Brezza is emphasized by three new glamorous dual-tone body colour options: Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

The powerful & stylish exterior design of all-new Vitara Brezza is complemented by its premium interiors. Coordinated techno-effect interior accents, leather-wrapped steering wheel and an all new SmartPlay studio bring in sophistication. The automatic rain-sensing wipers and cruise control further enhance convenience for the customer.

SmartPlay Studio Touch screen Redefining in-car entertainment, SmartPlay studio with 17.78 cm touch screen infotainment system connects to the cloud to deliver an engaging experience. Live traffic updates, voice recognition, vehicle alerts and access to curated online content through AHA radio help to make every journey enjoyable. It is enabled with Smartphone connectivity for seamless integration like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Convenience and Safety The all-new Vitara Brezza offers a host of convenience and safety features including auto-retracting outside rearview mirror (ORVM), auto-dimming and antiglare inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and gear shift indicator. The all-new Vitara Brezza comes loaded with latest safety features including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist, high-speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors as standard across all variants to ensure complete safety of passengers. The all-new Vitara Brezza will be available with 5- speed manual and advanced automatic transmissions. As a standard feature, the automatic transmission version of Vitara Brezza now comes equipped with the next generation Smart Hybrid system with Lithium-ion battery and hill hold assist feature. The dual battery Smart Hybrid system offers improved fuel efficiency, idle start-stop, torque assist functions and brake energy regeneration in addition to providing optimal acceleration and performance.

* Pre-launch bookings open at Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms across the country.