EeVe India unveils “TESORO and FORSETI” electric two-wheelers at Auto Expo 2020

Setting the tone for its Pan India expansion, EeVe India unveiled two of its splendid two-wheelers, Tesoro and Forseti, in the 14th edition of the mega event of the Indian Auto Expo 2020. EeVe India, an electric two-wheeler startup, has designed Tesoro, an e-bike and Forseti, a retro e-scooter, equipped with super-advanced features and high-end technology. The products will hit the Indian markets soon.

Newly showcased products, Tesoro and Forseti are high on style and boasts of exceptional features, which includes their design which comes with a fresh look, characterized by a sense of dynamism.

Addressing the media at the launch event, Mr Harsh Didwania, Co-Founder & Director said, “As an exclusive electric two-wheeler startup, we are very excited showcasing our latest offerings. We understand the pain points of the Indian two-wheeler user as well as the environmental situation in our country. Considering all these aspects, we have designed Tesoro and Forseti to bring a balance between highly advanced technology and ecological health of the world. The Indian automobile market is going through a massive transition and I am confident that our latest offerings will generate excitement among the customers and we will get a positive response from the market.”

Among the hundreds of sparkling innovations showcased at Auto Expo 2020, EeVe India is making a swift headway into the electric vehicle market, by putting on display one of the most exciting and innovative collection of products at the EeVe Pavilion.

EeVe India is making its debut at the 14th edition of the Auto Expo showcasing its amazing range of products. The pavilion displays multiple products that seek to win new customers in the electric motorcycle and scooter market segment. The displayed models include a range of electric scooters such as Xeniaa, 4U and Wind.

EeVe India is an electric two-wheeler company that empowers the ecological sustainability with its futuristic, noise and emissions-free vehicle. It is a one-of-its-kind automobile start-up that brings a balance between high-end technology and ecological health of the world at one platform. Using state of the art technology, their products are carefully designed for Indian consumers and Indian roads offering perfect for utility, style and comfort.