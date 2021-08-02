EVTRIC Motors Enter The EV Market With Two e-Scooters

EVTRIC Motors was recently introduced to the market by PAPL – Automation Company to fuel the ongoing electric vehicle revolution in India, with its expertise in the automation space. The Pune based brand has launched two new e-scooters to the market namely the AXIS and RIDE which are slow speed scooters.

Official Statement

“We have been in the automation space for over a decade. And now we are executing the same in the most ambitious automobile revolution in the history of India. We have begun with the slow-speed e-scooters category, as we understand, given the current technology this would be a justified buy for the day-to-day commute of users. These products will fall in line with the customer expectations leaving them with economic travel and smooth experience,” said Mr Manoj Patil- MD & Founder, EVTRIC Motors.

Powertrain & Battery

The Axis and the Ride share the same battery and powertrain and are different only in terms of their appearance. price and colour options. The scooters run on a 250W motor which is powered by a 48v battery with a claimed range of 75 km on a full charge. The battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 3.5 hours. The 250W motor can propel the scooters to a top speed of 25 kmph. The Li-ion battery is detachable and users can carry it home and get them charged, this also gives the brand the option to provide battery swapping in future.

Features

Both the e-scooters are equipped with LED headlamps, Robotic welding chassis, a side stand sensor, 12-inch tubeless tyre with 190mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads. The e-scooters also get the reverse park assist function. The brand has offered a two-year warranty as well.

Price & Availability

The Axis is priced at ₹64,994/- and the Ride is priced at ₹67,996/- ex-showroom. The scooters can be booked on the EVTRIC’s website or a dealership at no cost. In the first phase, the brand shall deliver e-scooters across 7 cities including -Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. The brand is eyeing to accelerate its presence across all the capital cities in the 28 states. The brand has already started onboarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of fiscal 2021-22 as a part of its initial expansion plan.