Electrifying Announcement: Tata Harrier.ev RWD Priced ₹21.49–₹27.49 Lakh — AWD Prices to be Revealed on June 27!

- Tata Motors announces introductory prices for the Harrier.ev, starting at ₹21.49 lakh (RWD)
- AWD pricing to be announced on June 27, 2025
- Supercar-like performance meets off-road might and premium luxury
- India’s first lifetime battery warranty for private EV buyers
Introduction: The EV India’s Been Waiting For
Tata Motors isn’t just launching a new SUV—it’s changing how we define one. With the Harrier.ev, India now has a homegrown electric SUV that’s not only powerful but packed with class-leading features and serious performance cred. And the best part? It starts at just ₹21.49 lakh for the RWD versions. If that’s not a statement, wait till the AWD variants drop on June 27.
Power Meets Purpose: This Beast Runs on Voltage
From silent city cruises to heart-racing highway pulls, the Harrier.ev handles it all with ease. The dual-motor AWD version (specs out now, price coming soon) puts out a jaw-dropping 504 Nm of torque, launches from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, and even laughs in the face of rough terrain. Whether you’re climbing a hill or climbing the corporate ladder, this EV delivers.
Tech Haven Meets SUV Toughness
Step inside and it’s like a premium cinema on wheels. A massive 14.5-inch Neo QLED infotainment display (world’s first in a car), 10-speaker JBL system with Dolby Atmos, and features like e-Valet Auto Park Assist and Digi Key redefine convenience and indulgence. Meanwhile, six terrain modes, Ultra Glide suspension, and 540° surround vision prove this isn’t just a pretty face—it’s a hardcore SUV too.
Pricing & Variants Breakdown (RWD Only for Now)
|Variant
|Battery (kWh)
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Adventure 65
|65
|₹21.49 lakh
|Adventure S 65
|65
|₹21.99 lakh
|Fearless+ 65
|65
|₹23.99 lakh
|Fearless+ 75
|75
|₹24.99 lakh
|Empowered 75
|75
|₹27.49 lakh
Note: AWD pricing will be revealed on June 27, 2025
Conclusion: India’s Electric Moment Has Arrived
The Tata Harrier.ev isn’t just a new chapter for Tata—it’s a whole new volume for the Indian automotive industry. It blends rugged Indian engineering with world-class tech, comfort, and futuristic performance. With introductory prices that challenge ICE competitors and a lifetime battery warranty (for first owners), Tata has redefined what an electric SUV can and should be.
ookings open July 2nd. And if this SUV is anything to go by, they won’t stay open long.