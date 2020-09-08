Electric Scooter Maker Ampere Collaborates With CredR

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, continues to expand its EV growth in the country. The company had recently launched a new large e-scooter Magnus Pro, which, not only attracted a lot of new buyers but also grasped the attention of lots of sales partners. In a bid to attract more customers and expand further, the startup has now collaborated with CredR, an omnichannel used two-wheeler seller.

As part of the association, customers will be provided with a hassle-free exchange of any used two-wheelers, in exchange with a new Ampere e-scooter. Earlier, delivery took a noticeably long time, but now, customers can receive their new vehicle within a few days.

While exchanging the scooter, CredR will also offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters thus reducing the upfront purchase price. This would ensure easy and hassle-free switch to their new Ampere Electric scooters. This exchange program will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to start with and will soon be expanded across India.

Customers can bring in their old petrol two-wheelers for a physical inspection and valuation at any Ampere EV showroom. An instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR. To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol version of the two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ampere Electric scooters.

Speaking on the announcement, P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric, said, “As one of the leading EV brands in India, we are looking to enhance accessibility & affordability for e2W buyers. Post unlock, we have seen good demand for Ampere e-scooters as a reliable and affordable personal mobility solution. We believe increased consciousness towards safer and affordable means for transportation will make more petrol buyers consider EV. At this juncture, instant exchange scheme from CredR clubbed with unique leasing & low instalments will only help more people buy an Ampere electric scooter. Ampere electric has fast expanded its presence across length & breadth of the country with overall footprint now around 250 EV dealerships.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategic Officer, CredR, said, “India’s Electric mobility landscape is going to change dramatically post COVID-19 pandemic and the sales are expected to rise. As the sales of overall two-wheelers will see a boom, there will also be a rise in sales of electric 2-wheelers. Currently, electric mobility contributes to less than 1% of the 2-wheelers market in the country that can only increase from here. We are tremendously excited to partner with Ampere Electric in bringing about this shift in the market.”