Electric Defender Confirmed for 2027, Production to Begin Next Year

The Defender family is preparing to welcome a smaller electric SUV in 2027. The upcoming model will bring the brand’s off-road credentials to a new electric platform and will sit below the existing Defender 90, 110 and 130. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) CEO PB Balaji has confirmed that production of the electric SUV will begin next year at the company’s Halewood facility in Merseyside, UK.
The new model is expected to be called the Defender Sport, although the Defender 80 name is also under consideration. It will be a completely new product developed for the electric vehicle market and not an electric version of the existing Defender 90.
The SUV is expected to make its global debut towards the end of 2027. JLR has not shared its complete specifications yet, but a few details about its platform, size and expected capabilities have surfaced.
Smaller Defender to Get a New Electric Platform
The upcoming electric SUV will be based on JLR’s Electric Modular Architecture (EMA). The same platform will also support the upcoming Range Rover electric GT. Unlike the existing Defender models, the new SUV has been developed around an electric powertrain from the beginning.
Here are the expected details of the new Defender:
- Platform: Electric Modular Architecture (EMA)
- Expected length: Just over 4.5 metres
- Powertrain: Fully electric
- Drive system: Expected four-wheel drive
- Motor setup: A dual-motor arrangement is expected
- Market positioning: Below the Defender 90
- Expected debut: By the end of 2027
The expected dual-motor setup could use one electric motor on each axle. This arrangement would provide four-wheel drive without requiring a conventional mechanical connection between the front and rear axles.
However, JLR has not confirmed the motor output, battery capacity, charging figures or driving range. These details are likely to be announced closer to the vehicle’s launch.
Off-Road Capability Will Be an Important Part
A smaller electric Defender will have to meet the expectations associated with the name. JLR’s Defender and Discovery managing director Mark Cameron has said that the development team is working to retain the off-road ability associated with the brand.
The electric platform also brings a few engineering challenges. Its battery pack will sit underneath the floor, which could affect the suspension layout and available wheel movement.
This is particularly important for a vehicle expected to handle difficult terrain. The existing Defender range is known for its suspension articulation and ability to deal with uneven surfaces.
JLR is carrying out extensive testing before finalising the production model. The electric SUV is undergoing two winter testing cycles and two hot-weather testing cycles. The company is following a similar testing process to the one used for its petrol and diesel models.
The hybrid version is also under development. PB Balaji confirmed that work on the hybrid model is already underway, although it is not expected to be ready alongside the electric version.
Production Plans and Position in the Defender Range
The new electric SUV will be manufactured at JLR’s Halewood plant in Merseyside, UK. The facility currently produces the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.
The production arrangements are also connected to changes in JLR’s existing model range. The Discovery Sport will make way for the upcoming Range Rover electric GT, while production of the Range Rover Evoque is expected to end later in 2027.
The Defender Sport will be the first completely new model introduced since Defender became a standalone brand under JLR’s House of Brands strategy.
What to Expect From the New Electric Defender
The smaller electric Defender will give JLR an additional model below the existing 90, 110 and 130 versions. Its compact dimensions and expected four-wheel-drive system could make it a different proposition within the electric SUV segment.
There are still several details that need to be confirmed, including its final name, battery specifications, performance figures and pricing. The hybrid version is also likely to arrive at a later stage.
For now, the 2027 production timeline gives a clear indication of JLR’s plans for the Defender family. The bigger task will be delivering the off-road ability associated with the name while working with the packaging and engineering requirements of an electric vehicle.