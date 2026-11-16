JSW Motors Launches Official Website, Opens Registrations Ahead of December Debut

With its planned December 2026 debut just weeks away, JSW Motors has officially gone live with its website and opened registrations of interest for its highly anticipated first vehicle.
Slated to arrive as the JSW Combat, the rugged SUV is already generating strong buzz in the Indian auto market. Although full specifications remain under wraps, industry reports indicate the Combat will be underpinned by the Chery Jetour T2 platform and pack an advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain.
JSW Motors Opens Customer Registrations
Interested buyers can visit the company’s official website, www.jswmotors.com, and submit their details to receive updates about the upcoming vehicle.
However, these registrations should not be confused with confirmed bookings. JSW Motors has not announced the booking amount, prices or delivery timelines yet.
The company has also issued a warning about fake websites and unauthorised platforms using its name. Customers have been advised to register only through the official website and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown sources.
What To Expect From The JSW Combat
The Combat is expected to be a boxy SUV with styling inspired by the Jetour T2. It could get a plug-in hybrid setup combining a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack.
Expected powertrain figures include:
- Combined power output of around 360hp
- Peak torque of approximately 610Nm
- 18.4kWh battery pack
- Claimed electric range of around 90km on the NEDC cycle
- Three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission
These figures are based on the global-spec Jetour T2 and reports about the Indian model. JSW Motors is yet to confirm the final specifications.
Expected Features And Interior
The cabin could get a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.6-inch digital instrument display. Other expected equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered seat adjustment, ambient lighting and a 12-speaker sound system.
A 540-degree camera system and adaptive cruise control could also be part of the package.
Manufacturing And Dealership Plans
JSW Motors was established in 2024 and is developing a manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra. The plant will support its passenger vehicle and electric mobility plans.
The company has also started working on its retail presence. Landmark Cars has announced plans for five JSW Motors facilities across Ahmedabad and Bhopal, including showrooms and workshops.
JSW Motors is expected to unveil the Combat in December. Its pricing, final equipment list and India-specific powertrain details will be important factors when the SUV enters the market.