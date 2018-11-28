Eighth-gen Porsche 911 Breaks Cover At The Los Angeles Motor Show

A motoring icon which has had the world falling for its unusual, but endearing looks, and precise performance, for decades, the Porsche 911 is here in it’s eight generation. Unveiled at the ongoing 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show, it’s the 911 Carrera S and 4S Coupé which introduced everything that’s new. Still committed to the Porsche design DNA, only with more muscles, the new 911 still is a timeless, rear engined poster boy.

What’s new? The next generation of flat-six turbocharged engines has been further developed and is more powerful than ever before, resulting in a performance of 450 hp in the 911 Carrera S and 4S. This corresponds to an increase of 30 hp, compared with the previous generation. An improved injection process and a new layout for the turbochargers and charge air cooling system enhance drive efficiency even further.

The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (dual-clutch transmission). Additional highlights include new assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet mode to make driving safer, Night Vision Assist with thermal imaging camera, as well as comprehensive connectivity now also using swarm intelligence.

Both 911 models beat the four-second mark for acceleration from zero to 100 km/h. The rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S needs 3.7 seconds and the 911 Carrera 4S, with all-wheel drive, takes just 3.6 ticks of the seconds hand. This makes both cars 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors. The optional Sport Chrono Package reduces the sprint by a further 0.2 seconds. The top speed has been measured at 308 km/h for the 911 Carrera S and 306 km/h for the all-wheel-drive version. The fuel consumption of the 911 Carrera S stands at 8.9 l/100 km, while the 911 Carrera 4S sips 9.0 l/100 km.

Coded as 992, the eighth-gen Porsche 911 features wider wheel housing arches over the 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. The rear end is now the same width across all models, highlighting the slimline centre section. At the front, the body is 45 mm wider. Electrical pop-out handles in the doors emphasise the tapered and smooth contours on the side, while a bonnet with a pronounced recess evokes the design of the first 911 generations. At the rear, all models feature a rear significantly wider, variable-position rear spoiler and a new light strip. Apart from the front and rear sections, the entire outer shell is now made from aluminium.

Inspired by the 911 models from the 1970s, the completely new interior is characterised by clear and straight lines of the dashboard with recessed instruments, Alongside the central rev counter, two frameless displays supply information to the driver. The centre screen is now 10.9 inches and located underneath is a compact switch unit with five buttons for direct access to important vehicle functions. In terms of digitalisation, the 911 steps into the future with permanent connectivity as well as new functions and services. The standard PCM features include navigation as well as Porsche Connect Plus.

The new 911 features a new Wet mode, which is included as standard. This function detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver, who can then set up the vehicle for enhanced safety, by simply pushing a button or using the mode switch on the steering wheel (Sport Chrono Package). The warning and brake assist system, also fitted as standard, detects the risk of collisions with moving objects and initiates emergency braking if necessary.

Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera is optionally available for the 911 for the first time. The adaptive cruise control option includes automatic distance control, stop-and-go function, reversible occupant protection and an innovative autonomous Emergency Assist function. The 911 Carrera S and 4S models are available for order now. First deliveries are expected mid next year.