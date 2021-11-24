EICMA 2021: Benelli Reveals Its Biggest And Baddest ADV Yet!

Adventure bikes seem to be the new flavor of the season. Tons of brands are revealing their take on new ADV bikes. One such brand is Benelli which is known for its TRK range of ADV bikes. Now, Benelli has taken the wraps off the new TRK 800 which is arguably its biggest and craziest ADV yet! The flagship ADV will go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2022 and we can also expect it to hit our shores by the beginning of 2023!

What’s new?

The front fascia of the TRK 800 features a sharp design and you might also mistake it for the Triumph Tiger 900! It gets a pair of sharp LED DRLs and an adjustable windshield. The color scheme is rather interesting with a mix of bright red and matte khaki. Other details include knuckle guards and long tank extensions. The Benelli TRK 800 is underpinned by a tubular steel trellis frame which sits on a fully adjustable 50mm Marzochhi forks with 170mm travel and a monoshock with 171mm travel.

The braking setup consists of 320mm discs up front with Brembo calipers and a 260mm disc at the rear. Instead of the conventional 21/17-inch setup, Beneli has gone for the 19/17-inch multi-spoked wheel setup. There’s a 22-litre fuel tank as well and it tips the scale at 226 kg. The bike is on the higher side however, it is still lighter than the TRK 502 X which weighs in at 235kg. The seat height is rated at 834mm. In terms of features, there’s a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster.

The Benelli TRK 800 is powered by a liquid-cooled 754cc parallel-twin unit which churns out 76.13PS at 8500rpm and 67Nm at 6500rpm. The engine is a 6-speed gearbox paired with a slip-and-assist clutch. One thing to note is that you don’t get any electronic aids as a part of the package. Benelli has not spilled the beans yet when it comes to pricing.

However, we do have a little idea about its positioning with respect to the competition. When it goes on sale in India, it will sit below the Triumph Tiger 900. One can expect it to be more expensive than the Kawasaki Versys 650.