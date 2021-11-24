EICMA 2021: Aprilia Unveils Its Take On The Urban Adventure Scooter Segment!

Aprilia is ready to set foot in the ‘Urban Adventure’ scooter market. While its rivals did get a head start, the Italian automaker is pacing towards them at full speed. Just yesterday, the brand unveiled the Aprilia SR GT twins at the EICMA Milan, Italy. Let’s take a closer look at what the performance-oriented brand has on offer for the muddier tracks.

Design

The scooter offers a traditional ADV design. We get a muscular yet edgy look throughout the SR GT. At the front, we see a large windscreen, just below which are the triple LED headlights. The scooter has a flaring design up front, with a beak that stretches outwards. We see a very neat placement for the footrests and they also extend to act as the bash plates for undercarriage protection.

There is a single seat on this scooter that lifts slightly to act as separation and also doubles as a small backrest. The tail of the scooter slims out and ends at the sharp taillights. We also get to see a rear wheel hugger. The tires have all-terrain rubber over the 14-inch front and 13-inch rear alloy wheels. This adventure scooter is also available in a ‘Sport’ trim. This adds special graphics and a red treatment on the wheels and streaks of the same around the scooter.

Performance and mechanicals

Aprilia SR GT range offers two engine options to the riders; a 125cc single-cylinder unit that puts out max power of 14.75BHP @ 8,750 rpm and max torque of 12Nm @ 6,500 rpm, the larger 174cc single-cylinder motor offer 17.43BHP @ 8,500 rpm and 16.5Nm @ 7,000 rpm. This scooter is supported by Showa telescopic forks with 122mm travel at the front, and Showa twin shocks at the rear.

Thanks to these long shocks the scooter has a 175mm Ground clearance. We get to see a 260mm, roto-petal brake disc up front and a 220mm disc at the rear. The scooter gets ABS as standard. The scooter has a 9L fuel tank that gives it more than adequate range.

Features

Aprilia SR GT gets all the modern age equipment, with an LCD instrument cluster, a hybrid start-stop system, and USB charging ports. It also offers decent under-seat storage of 25L.