EICMA 2021: Honda Reveals The ADV 350 Adventure Scooter!

The EICMA – 2021 has blown our minds with some amazing and beautiful machines. While the event still goes on, we bring to you the Honda ADV 350. The Honda ADV series has always been class apart. The ADV models are ‘Adventure Scooters’. They bring together, the world of off-road adventure to the convenience of gearless two-wheelers. With the addition of the ADV 350, Honda has given much more power to the series. The ADV350 is based on the Forza 350.

Design

The design for Honda ADV 350 has the same essence as its predecessor, Forza 350. But this scooter gets a splash of modern elements, that make it look much sharper and fresh. At the front is a large windscreen that is 4-way adjustable. Below that are the edgy LED headlights and DRLs. The wheel well on this scooter is wider and larger to accommodate the upsized tires.

Around the side, the beefy and muscle look of this scooter continues, thanks to its broader panels. We don’t get to see a flat floorboard and get footrests on either side. Around the back, the scooter slims out for better aerodynamics. Though we don’t get to see a split, the rear seat is lifted and the lift also doubles as a small backrest for the rider.

Performance

This scooter is powered by a 330cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 29HP of power @ 7500 rpm and max torque of 31Nm @ 5250 rpm. It gets off-road-ready tires stretched over a 15-inch rim up front and a 14-inch rim at the rear. It also gets front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties are taken care of by the USD forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. It has a ground clearance of 145mm and a seat height of 795mm. its fuel tank capacity is 12 liters.

Features

It gets 48-liter under-seat storage and USB-C type ports in the glovebox for charging mobile phones. It also gets an LCD display with mobile connectivity and voice control. It also has a smart key feature. We hope to see this scooter make it to the shores of India in the coming years, preferably by 2022-23.