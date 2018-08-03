Audi India Secures 2nd Place In Audi Twin Cup 2018 International Finals

The best teams of technicians and service advisors from 34 countries applied their skills and expertise to a range of tests in the global championship for the 14th edition of the Audi International Twin Cup in Saalfelden, Austria. Audi India claimed 2nd position in the ‘Technology’ category in the International finals of the Audi Twin Cup 2018.

Nearly 2,500 teams from Audi dealers in 34 countries took part in the national competitions. 67 of those teams qualified for the international finals in Saalfelden, Austria. During the two-day event, participants demonstrated their advisory skills and technical expertise in typical customer situations ranging from the check-in inspection to diagnosing hidden defects and carrying out repairs according to manufacturer specifications.

Customer focus was given particular priority in this year’s theoretical and practical tasks involving the Audi SQ7. The teams demonstrated in concrete challenges how they use the new, flexible core service process to provide individualized customer support. The technical inspection and guided troubleshooting for features like the 360 degree camera system also put their technical skill and precision to the test.

2018 marked the 14th time the practical finals were being held. This year’s participants once again demonstrated a premium service mindset and team spirit to offer the Audi customers a superior and consistent service experience.