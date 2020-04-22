Ducati India Defers Price Hike On Extended Warranty Till 1st June 2020

The whole world might be experiencing a turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the automobile industry isn’t spared either. Launches are being postponed, roads are locked down, and all these factors have made the automobile enthusiasts a sad lot. Amidst this health crisis, several automobile manufacturers are trying their best to provide assurance to their customers by adopting a customer-centric approach. In the latest turn of events, Ducati India today announced a respite in price hike of extended warranty on its motorcycles till 31st May 2020. Due to the ongoing global pandemic – COVID-19, the price hike on the extended warranty will now come into effect from 1st June 2020.

To make the service seamless and available for all, the offer will be extended for customers whose motorcycles will be out of warranty during the lockdown period of 24th March – 3rd May. Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Due to the current lockdown, we understand that the entire country is going through a tough time, including Ducatisti. We at Ducati, are fully committed to providing the best services to our customers and will stand together with them during this global pandemic. With the relaxation in the extended warranty price hike, we hope to add support to our Ducati family.”

The extended warranty program can be activated on the purchase of a new Ducati or during the standard warranty period, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience for new as well as the existing Ducatisti in India. The offer is valid across Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Such steps are deemed necessary to assure the existing customers as well as the potential ones that all is not lost. Ducati, over the past few years, has managed to grow a dedicated fan base in India and they look forward to maintaining their relationship with fellow Indian Ducatisti. They have a very diverse portfolio on offer in our country, ranging from the naked Monster range to Multistrada and the supersport Panigale series.