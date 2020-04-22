2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India At INR 11.13 Lakh

After a long wait, Triumph India has finally launched the Street Triple RS. This top-of-the-line middleweight naked from Triumph Motorcycles has been priced at INR 11.13 Lakh. The price might sound a bit too similar because guess what? The BS4 version of Street Triple RS was priced the same so now we basically get an updated Street Triple RS with exactly the same sticker price! In the international markets too, Triumph didn’t ask for any premium over the previous iteration but we expected a minor price hike.

The Street Triple RS continues to get powered by Moto2 derived engine but in a different state of tune. Triumph has now fiddled around with the internals and remapped the engine for better mid-range performance, 9 per cent more as Triumph claims it to be. It also now gets a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. The Street Triple RS has received some cosmetic upgrades too, in the form of newly designed sharper headlamps. The changes don’t end here as there’s also new bodywork, new graphics and to improve the overall aerodynamics, the 2020 Street Triple RS gets a new flyscreen.

More power in the mid-range will improve the riding experience which was already good before. Street Triple RS is critically acclaimed for its day to day practicality and now with more power in the mid-range, it gets even more desirable. The throttle response is said to be better than before too.

Triumph is particularly famous for using top of the line components while developing their motorcycles and that doesn’t seem to change with the new 2020 Street Triple RS as well. It will continue to use the top-spec M50 four-piston Monobloc front callipers so that braking is sorted. It will also come with a quick-shifter as standard while there will be riding modes on offer which can be switched on the fly. The 2020 Street Triple RS will be available in two colour schemes, namely matte jet black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, and silver ice with diablo red and aluminium silver decals.