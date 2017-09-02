Ducati India Adds More Joy to Kolkata With a Brand New Dealership

Ducati India has partnered with Mohan Motors to open a world class dealership and service centre in the city of Kolkata. Establishing its footprint in East India, with the launch of this dealership and world class service facility, Ducatis seventh outlet in India will further strengthen its sales and service network in this region.

With dealerships already operational in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kochi, Kolkata is a major milestone in the expansion of Ducati’s network in the country. The current motorcycle range starts at INR 7,23,000 (ex-showroom India) for the Scrambler Icon. The 2,500 square feet showroom in Kolkata has been established by Mohan Motors Super Bikes Pvt. Ltd at A.J.C. Bose Road in Central Kolkata. Mohan Motors have also setup an ultra-modern 2,500 square feet service facility located in the heart of the city. Their team of highly qualified and trained service personnel will ensure excellent levels of after-sales service.

The dealership will offer the recently launched Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and the entire range of Ducati motorcycles available in India. The dealership will also stock the entire Ducati and Scrambler apparel and accessories range. Established in 1986, Mohan Motors has experienced rapid growth to become an established automobile dealer in Kolkata. Mohan Motors’ presence in the commercial, premium and luxury automobile market include Audi and Porsche dealerships in Kolkata and facilities in East India as well.

Mohan Motors will offer for sale at this dealership, the entire range of Ducati motorcycles available in India. The diverse product portfolio comprises of nineteen models across six different categories. This includes the Italian manufacturer’s iconic Monster range, the provocative XDiavel, the extremely versatile Multistrada and Hypermotard family and the high-performance Panigale superbikes. The five Scrambler variants also include the recently launched Café Racer and the Desert Sled. Ducati fans can also choose from the complete range of Ducati and Scrambler apparel and accessories.

“Ducati’s expansion to Kolkata is key to our strategic growth plan in India”. said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India. “Our existing customers in and around Kolkata now also have access to an exceptional service facility in East India. We are confident that our partnership with Mohan Motors will ensure that we deliver a premium ownership experience to our growing community of Ducatisti in the region.”

“We are delighted to partner with a brand that exemplifies true Italian design, sophistication and unparalleled performance,” said Mr. Sandip Kr. Bajaj, the Chairman of Mohan Motor Group. “Unmatched customer satisfaction is of the essence for us and with this partnership, we see a perfect blend of our endeavours and Ducati’s values.”