Driving With Closed Rear View Mirrors Will Attract Fine

“Aerodynamic” enthusiasts who prefer to drive with the rear-view mirror of their vehicles closed should prepare to pay fines very soon. Violators will be charged with a fine of INR 300. The rule, however, has only been implemented in Chandigarh. The decision was taken by the Standing Committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council. An awareness campaign will be initiated by the Traffic Police before the new rule is implemented in the city in October 2018.

The Traffic Police will also introduce a smartphone application that will enable citizens to click photographs and report the violators. The photographs must capture the registration number of the violator’s vehicle for the traffic police to get the details and send a challan. Mumbai Police already uses a similar smartphone application.

The meeting also addressed the concerns regarding the number of three-wheelers in the city that do not have proper permit or registration. Shashank Anand, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, said that the department is working on sorting out these issues.

Lastly, the old CCTV cameras in the city will be replaced by newer models with night vision to make the city safer.

Source: Financial Express

