Audi Sportscar Experience Returns To Buddh International Circuit

Audi India flagged off the seventh edition of the Audi Sportscar Experience (ASE) program at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). The Audi Sportscar Experience, since its inception in 2012, has become one of the most popular programs in the country providing Audi customers and enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to test their favourite Audi sportscars on the race track.

The Audi Sportscar Experience is divided into multiple exciting formats, with dynamic training modules, internationally acclaimed instructors and a fleet of most powerful Audi cars roaring engines and beating laps, making an experience that simply cannot be missed. The customers learn to handle the powerful sports cars in real racing conditions with the basics of racing like under-steer, over-steer and braking.

Participants also get to interact with professional track drivers and Audi professionals to have an hands-on experience about driving on a race track and hence come out more confident in handling these dynamic & sporty cars. Till date, over 2000 customers have participated in the program since its inception.

Speaking about the event, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said that the Audi Sportscar Experience program captures the ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ of the Audi brand perfectly. Audi’s DNA lies in motorsports and the Audi Sportscar Experience is one of the few customer experience events that enables them to drive their favorite sports cars at the race track.

The Audi Sportscar Experience caters to the sporty and the dynamic. Internationally, it is conducted on race tracks at Barcelona, the Nürburgring, the EuroSpeedway Lausitz, the Salzburgring, Dubai and in Spa, Belgium.