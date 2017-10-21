BMW Individual 7 Series Black Ice Edition Unveiled For Russian Market

BMW has come up with a 7 Series in the edition Black Ice, created in conjunction with BMW Individual specifically for Russian customers. Set to be produced in limited series, the BMW 7 Series Black Ice Edition will be available only on request.

The BMW 7 Series Black Ice edition is distinguished by a Frosty Black metallic paintjob, currently not available for the standard versions of the 7 Series. The base layer of metallic paint is covered with a special matte varnish, forming a shimmer of light and shadow and emphasizing the silhouette of the car and its strong character.

BMW Individual has also equipped the 7 Series Black Ice edition with an aerodynamic M Sport package, complete with gloss black elements such as the double grille, door handles and a lath on the boot lid. The exterior package is completed with the forged 20 inch V-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, the BMW 7 Series Black Ice edition receives dark colors and is marked with the logo Black, engraved on the lacquered front panel, Nappa black leather trims, BMW Individual trim strips of Black Piano lacquer and the ceiling with Alcantara Anthracite upholstery. A few other highlights on the model as seen on the regular 7 Series includes laser headlamps, parking assistant with remote control mode, a circular vision system and an executive Drive Pro package with scanning of the roadway.