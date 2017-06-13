Dieselgate : Porsche Denies Emission Violation Allegations; Considers Test Results To Be Implausible

German car maker, Porsche has denied emission violation allegations by news magazine Der Spiegel. The German news magazine had reported that the Porsche Cayenne V6 TDI diesel SUV model had much higher emissions than legally allowed. As reported earlier, German Transport Ministry has ordered probe on the diesel SUV.

Porsche replied to the allegations in an official statement stating that the Company has conducted tests on a comparable Cayenne V6 TDI (Euro 6) and found that the vehicle was compliant with the legally stipulated nitric oxide limit values.

Below is the full statement released by Porsche:

Der Spiegel has conducted joint tests with TUV Nord on a Porsche Cayenne V6 TDI (Euro 6) and has reported on its findings in its latest edition. Porsche has obtained extracts of these results and considers them to be implausible.

As a result of the Der Spiegel test, Porsche has conducted tests on a comparable Cayenne V6 TDI (Euro 6). The tests found that the vehicle was compliant with the legally stipulated nitric oxide limit values. Furthermore, Porsche has offered to conduct joint tests, but Der Spiegel has not accepted this offer. Porsche cooperates fully with the authorities. We also liaise with the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) on all current issues.

As the regulatory emissions authority responsible for the homologation of our vehicles, the KBA confirmed to us that the EU6-certified Cayenne V6 TDI vehicle model referenced by Der Spiegel is compliant with regulations. We provided the KBA with the information regarding the functions of the Cayenne V6 TDI that relate to emissions certification and will continue to take this approach.

via Autocar UK

Note: Images For Representation Purpose Only