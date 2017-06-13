Official : Next Generation Volkswagen Polo To Debut On June 16

Volkswagen has announced that it will reveal the new Polo in Berlin on Friday, June 16, 2017. Volkswagen says that the new Polo will make a confident, sporty and emotional impression down to the last detail.

Klaus Bischoff, Head of Design Volkswagen Brand, explains: “This Volkswagen can immediately be made out as the original of its class, but also as a completely new generation. A Polo with an expressive design which makes the compact sportier, cleaner and unique within the brand range. This is a car that fits in perfectly with our times – both visually and technologically.”

What do we know so far?

The next generation Volkswagen Polo was caught completely undisguised on a couple of occasions in the past. The upcoming hatchback will be based on the brand’s MQB A0 platform. The new model will get revised styling, all-new interiors and a range of updated engines. It will also be longer and wider than before, thus generating more interior space. The interiors, though unconfirmed, are expected to benefit from new technologies like a fully digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system with a large touchscreen and the Park Pilot parking assistant. It is also said to feature a soft-touch dashboard and a range of new active safety systems.

More Details And Images Here – New 2017 Volkswagen Polo Caught Completely Undisguised

What can we expect in terms of mechanical upgrades?

In terms of power, the 2017 model is expected to arrive with a new 1.5-liter TSI petrol unit which will replace the current 1.4-liter TSI engine and will be available in two states of tune – 128 HP and 148 HP. The entry-level versions are expected to get a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine in three states of tune, while diesel power is likely to be taken care of by an updated 1.6-liter TDI engine.

Here’s another official teaser released by Volkswagen

We’d bring you all the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the upcoming Volkswagen Polo through the comments section below.