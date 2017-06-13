2017 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Schedule Announced

Royal Enfield has announced the dates for the 2017 edition of the Himalayan Odyssey, a motorcycle journey from Delhi to Khardung-La – the highest motorable road in the world at 18,300 feet above sea level. The registrations are open on the Royal Enfield website for Himalayan Odyssey 2017 (HO 2017) and Himalayan Odyssey – Women (HO-W), to be held from July 6 to July 23.

For the 14th edition of Himalayan Odyssey this year, Royal Enfield is taking 50 participants on the HO and 20 women participants on the HO-W. Himalayan Odyssey will see participants traversing through some of the roughest terrains and highest mountain passes in the world covering a distance of close to 2,200 kilometres in 18 days on their Enfield motorcycles.

The ride will witness camaraderie of fans and participants flagging off on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from India Gate in New Delhi. Both contingents – HO and HO-W will be flagged off from Delhi together and will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Riders will make their way to the picturesque regions of the Himalayas via Narkanda, Sarchu, Jispa and Leh, all the way to Khardung-La.