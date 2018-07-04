254 Students Earn JIM Certificate At Maruti Suzuki Supported Institute

Maruti Suzuki India Limited along with Ganpat University, organized a “Certificate Ceremony” for the first batch of students from Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Mehsana, Gujarat. 254 students received the “Certificate of Course Completion” for skills in Japanese Manufacturing Practices and Processes, at the Maruti Suzuki supported institute.

Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing at Ganpat Vidyanagar, Mehsana, is part of Maruti Suzuki’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives for skill development. Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs. 6 crores in setting up and running the JIM, Mehsana.

Japan India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), Ganpat Vidyanagar, Mehsana is a result of the collaboration between the Governments of Japan and India to create a pool of 30,000 skilled manpower for manufacturing in India. By imparting skill education to the youth, JIM, Ganpat Vidyanagar, Mehsana supports the Make in India and Skill India initiative of Government of India.

JIM, Ganpat Vidyanagar, Mehsana is a model ITI offering technical, NCVT approved, training in eight trades related to automobiles manufacturing. These skill programs include Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Mechanic Auto Body Painting and Driver cum Mechanic.

Additionally, JIM, Ganpat Vidyanagar, Mehsana offers a course on Japanese Manufacturing Practices and Processes to its students. The curriculum of the Japanese Manufacturing Practices and Processes course is developed by AOTS, Japan under guidance of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan. This specially designed training module covers important Japanese soft-skills like Kaizen, 5S, and 3G.

The dual certificate system, of Government of India (NCVT) approved technical course and the Government of Japan approved course for skills in Japanese Manufacturing Practices and Processes, is one of the unique aspects of JIM.

Through its comprehensive industry oriented training programs the institute redefines the quality of technical training at ITIs with unique features like mini vehicle assembly line, engine assembly line, safety lab, virtual welding simulators and spot welding equipment. This strong infrastructure is to provide a hands-on learning experience to the students and make them industry ready.