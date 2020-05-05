Datsun Go and Go Plus BS6 Revealed, Two New Safety Features Added

Datsun India, after teasing the updated Redi-Go, has now revealed the other two BS6 products. Datsun has revealed the BS6 iterations of the Datsun Go and the Go+ MPV on its India website. Prices haven’t been revealed yet, with a formal launch expected once the lockdown lifts. Datsun, at present, wants to assure its customers that all is well and new products are on the way.

The updated Datsun GO variants have been listed on the official website and there are not too many changes. There are no exterior and interior cosmetic tweaks, no additional features either. There is no weight gain for either the Go or Go+. Both the cars weigh under 1,000kg.

As far as the engine is concerned, it is still the 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre motor that makes 66 bhp of power at 5000 rpm and 104Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. A 5-speed manual is standard while the CVT is optional for both the models. For the CVT equipped cars, the engine is available at a higher state of tune of 75 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 104 Nm at 4,400 rpm. There is no change in the BSVI engine’s power or torque bands, although fuel efficiency has dropped.

For the manual versions of the Go, fuel efficiency has dropped from 19.83 kmpl to 19.02 kmpl. In the Go CVT, the number has dropped from 20.7 kmpl to 19.59 kmpl. In the Go Plus MPV, the fuel efficiency for the manual version has dropped from 19.72 kmpl to 19.02 kmpl. With the Go Plus CVT, the figures drop 19.41 kmpl to 18.57 kmpl.

The updated model now gets two new safety features across all variants like speed sensing door locks, and it also complies with side crash and pedestrian protection regulation. The new features are in addition to standard features like central locking, rear parking assist sensors, front airbags, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD and brake assist. Additionally, speed sensing auto door lock has also been added. Choosing the top trims of the manual or CVT (standard) will also secure the cabin with Vehicle Dynamic Control or VDC. Both the cars boast a ground clearance of 180mm.

The BSVI compliant Datsun Go and Go Plus continue to be available in D, A, T and T(O) variants. The CVT comes only with the T and T(O). We can expect the prices of the updated models to start from Rs 3.85 lakh to Rs 4.20 lakh(both prices ex-showroom) which means a price hike of about Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The BS6 version of GO models are likely to launch later this month while bookings are expected to commence on 15th May. The Japanese automaker is also preparing to introduce Nissan Kicks BS6 and Datsun Redi-GO facelift soon.