CredR Launches On-demand Doorstep Bike Servicing

A recognised used two-wheeler brand, CredR has entered the on-demand bike servicing space. One of India’s trusted brands to buy and sell used two-wheelers, CredR has launched doorstep bike servicing called ‘CredR Care’ to address the growing home-services market that has arisen out of the need for social distancing and an increase in daily use of two-wheelers for daily commuting.

The full-stack brand, which offers refurbished used two-wheelers to the consumers aims to replicate the same success in the servicing segment as well. The services are available across four cities – Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Jaipur and Pune.

Details

The company claims that CredR Care allows users to book a two-wheeler servicing package from the comfort of their home or office, as per their bike’s make and model. They can then select from a range of convenient dates and time slots to schedule the doorstep service. It also solves the problem of two-wheeler consumers by providing total transparency in spares, accessories, consumables and pricing. The servicing is done by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols.

The automobile industry in India has come a long way. According to an Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the two-wheeler segment, comprising scooters and bikes, holds 81% of the overall Indian automobile share. This segment is also reportedly growing at a CAGR of 9.48%.

Also READ: Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Mahindra Finance To Provide Car Financing Solutions

Though the numbers have been encouraging so far, the industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services. Bike owners still prefer using roadside garages to get their vehicles serviced – spending INR 200-400 in one go, wasting man-hours and exposing themselves to contamination, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, consumers also complain of being cheated by unorganised players by using fake spare-parts and spurious oils in the servicing process.

Commenting on this development, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR said, “From being a full-stack used two-wheeler brand, the move into two-wheeler servicing was a natural progression for us. Our expertise in the domain of bike refurbishment and maintenance makes us fully equipped to make this move. With bike ownership on the rise due to social distancing, we are confident that on-demand, doorstep servicing will also see an upswing.”

With the restrictions on the lockdown slowly and gradually eased out and people trying returning to work, a huge upward trend has been noted in the demand for used two-wheeler ownership, as people are wary of taking public transportation any longer. Those who already own two-wheelers will also be looking to get them serviced as they will actively veer away from public transportation towards private mobility after this lockdown.