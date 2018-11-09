Cops on Flying Bikes, Because Dubai Police Force Can

We have seen the concept of flying personalised vehicles, mainly in movies and fiction books. What if I were to tell you that a police force now has access to such bikes. Do not get your hopes high tho, these bikes will not be used for action-packed sequences with a villain but used for first response services. The said police force is now using such bikes for training purposes, made by a Russia based Russian-led, a California-based company called Hoversurf. Where is this police force from that we are talking about? Read ahead to find out.

This police force is known for its extravagant taste for exotic stuff when it comes to vehicles for their force. The flying squad would join the likes a Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin One-77, Lamborghini Aventador and a Ferrari FF and much more. Yes, we are talking about the Dubai police force. The manufacturer has gifted the first production run of these bikes to the Dubai police force. Post the training of the personnel, the vehicles will hit the streets of Dubai. The bikes in question are called S3 which are, in fact, Vertical take-off and landing devices. which remind us of a scene from popular movies.

Also Read: Video: This is the best Flying Car we have Seen to Date

Coming to the vehicles, the S3 is an all-electric vehicle. The electric motors are run by a 12.3 kWh battery which powers four propellers for 40 minutes in drone mode and for 25 minutes in pilot mode. These vehicles are made of carbon fibre and other lightweight composites. Delivers are to commence in 2019, and each unit comes in at a whopping $150,000 a piece. “Yes, they have such a thing in the police force – the hoverbikes will probably be used for first responder purposes, not necessarily to chase down bad guys,” said Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, the general director of Dubai Police’s artificial intelligence department, cited by CNN.