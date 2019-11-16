Comparison: Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500

Yesterday, Jawa Motorcycles launched the much-awaited Perak bobber in the Indian market. The new Perak aims to be the perfect blend of classic design and modern technology, giving it a retro-classic look. Apart from this, the bike also gets a new BS-VI compliant engine for an impactful performance and a slightly tuned Continental dual-channel ABS as an advanced safety feature. Although the Perak gets a 334 cc engine, it is more powerful than the Classic 500, this means that the new Jawa will be taking on the 500cc Royal Enfield in the mid-sized cruiser segment. Let’s have a look at how these bikes compete against each other on paper:

Dimensions

Although Jawa hasn’t revealed all the dimensional specifications of the Perak yet, they have revealed some important specs like wheelbase, ground clearance and kerb weight. So, in terms of wheelbase and ground clearance, the Perak is clearly better than the Classic 500, as it is almost 105mm longer and sits 10mm higher than the latter. Also, the Perak gets a bigger fuel tank and a much lighter body than the Royal Enfield.

Dimensions Jawa Perak Royal Enfield Classic 500 Length (mm) N/A 2140 Width (mm) N/A 790 Height (mm) N/A 1090 Wheelbase (mm) 1485 1380 Seat Height (mm) 750 N/A Ground Clearance (mm) 145 135 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 14 13.5 Kerb Weight (kgs) 179 196

Chassis

In terms of chassis components, both the bikes are quite similar, however, there are a few differences, as the Perak gets a rear monoshock and a front hydraulic telescopic fork, the Classic 500 gets a standard telescopic front fork and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Also, both get slightly different tyre sizes and frames, while the size of the disc brake in both the bikes are exactly the same.

Chassis Jawa Perak Royal Enfield Classic 500 Frame Double Cradle Tubular Frame Single Downtube Front Suspension Telescopic Hydraulic Fork Telescopic Rear Suspension 7-step adjustable Monoshock 5-step adjustable Twin Gas-Charged Shock Absorbers Front Tyre 100/90 – 18 90/90 – 19 Rear Tyre 140/70 – 17 120/80 – 18 Front Brake 280mm 280mm Rear Brake 240mm 240mm

Features

Talking about features, both the bikes miss out on a smart digital odometer, as they have to keep their retro-classic identities intact. However, apart from that, both the bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS. The only disappointing thing about the Perak is the fact that it is only available with one seat, however, on the other hand, the Classic 500 gets the option of a removable pillion seat, which is a much more practical option for the Indian market. On the positive side, the Perak gets twin exhausts and bar-end mirrors for an even stylish and classy look, while the Classic 500 is available in different colour options.

Features Jawa Perak Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pillion Seat No Yes (Removable) Different Colour Options No Yes ABS Dual-Channel Dual-Channel Twin Exhaust Yes No Bar-End Mirrors Yes No

Engine and Transmission

The Jawa Perak is fitted with a 334cc liquid-cooled engine that produces around 31 HP of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. While the Classic 500 is powered by a 499cc air-cooled engine that produces 27.2 HP and 41.3 Nm of peak torque. In terms of transmission, the Perak gets the upper-hand again, thanks to its 6-speed transmission, while the Enfield gets a 5-speed unit. Apart from all this, the Perak is now BS-VI compliant, while the Classic 500 is still using a BS-IV engine.

Engine and Transmission Jawa Perak Royal Enfield Classic 500 Displacement (cc) 334 499 Type Single-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, Four-Stroke Single-Cylinder, Air-cooled, Four-Stroke Power (HP) 30 27.2 Torque (Nm) 31 41.3 Transmission 6-speed 5-speed BS-VI Compliant Yes No

Price

The Jawa Perak is almost Rs 16,500 more expensive than the standard variant of the Royal Enfield Classic 500. Prices for the Perak start from INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, India) and prices for the Classic 500 start from INR 1,78,000 (ex-showroom, India).