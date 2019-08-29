Citroen India’s Brand Introduction Campaign Attracts Major Interest

Ready to make a splash in India next year with the C5 Aircross SUV, Citroen India has been busy introducing the brand to the Indian audience. In July 2019, Citroën India had announced the launch of a contest for the Indian market – #InspiredByIndia – as a brand immersion exercise. This digital campaign witnessed an overwhelming response from participants, resulting in increased brand awareness and social media engagement.

Using the brand tagline Inspired By You, participants got to showcase multiple Indian cultural elements resembling the Citroën logo (Double Chevrons) ranging from food, yoga, monuments, architecture etc. The campaign was driven by content created by influencers with the brand proactively engaging with user comments leading to multiplying conversations. A partnership with Kalki Koechlin, renowned Bollywood actress with French roots, drove over 2 lakh views in a span of 3 days, leading to increased engagement for the contest. The campaign increased the Citroën follower base on Instagram and boosted the engagement rate on Facebook. The final 30 selected winners win exclusive Citroën Lifestyle products, which includes a C5 Aircross SUV scale model and a booklet that traces Citroen’s 100-year history through their landmark models.

Also Read: Here Is a Walkaround Video of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV

Citroen will begin operations in India by the end of the year 2020. Their first product will be the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. The initial product and the ones which follow will be localised to Indian tastes and will be built in India. Citroen’s Indian arm will also be responsible for the development of new international products, which will be introduced here, before making their debut elsewhere. The 100-year old brand has associated with India’s CK Birla group for their foray into this market and aims to set new benchmarks in the areas of comfort, style and innovation with the C5 Aircross. The manufacturing facility is being set up at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu and powertrains will be developed at Hosur in the same state.

he C5 Aircross SUV which will be launched in India will be the new-generation model that will go on sale here, before being introduced elsewhere. The current-gen example is quite a handsome looking car and is available in Europe with a choice of 2 petrol and 2 diesel engines. The C5 Aircross will also be the first Citroen vehicle which will be equipped with a plug-in hybrid power train by the end of 2019, which should offer a range of 60 km in an all-electric mode. Whether this will be offered in India could be anybody’s guess.