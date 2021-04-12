Citroen C5X Has Marked Its Debut In Style!

Citroen is a particularly new brand for us and an intriguing one at that. From what we have understood from our brief stint with the C5 Aircross is that the French carmaker doesn’t want to be a part of the crowd and one way to do that is to come up with a vehicle that doesn’t fall in any category, as far as body design is considered. And that is exactly what they have done with the Citroen C5X, the brand’s latest flagship car.

Styling

Citroen claims that the C5X is a mixture of different body styles put together, namely: sedan, SUV and station wagon. It might sound a little wacky at first but one good look at the images and you would know that it works in its favour.

Inspired by the CXperience concept car it showcased in 2016, the C5X is certainly a looker! Visual treats include a long bonnet and a high waistline. Also worth complimenting here are the 19-inch wheel arches. Up front, the design in inspired by the 2021 iteration of the C4.

It won’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that this car has French roots and that belongs to a family renowned for building comfortable cars. The rear is highlighted by a tapered roof, double spoiler and wraparound light units.

Comfort

Citroen has been putting a special focus on comfort for ages. Its historic saloon cars like the DS and the CX were particularly renowned for their ‘magic carpet’ ride. The C5X, following the family’s legacy, makes do with a hydraulic cushion suspension setup.

Ring any bells? No? The C5 Aircross that we have in our country now, has the same setup. It also features Citroën’s new mattress-style Advanced Comfort seat designs.

Cabin

Cabin features include a 12-inch touchscreen which controls an all-new infotainment system with voice control, smartphone mirroring, over-the-air updates and a tablet-style customisable home screen, while standard equipment includes four USB sockets and a full-colour head-up display.

Citroen is particularly highlighting its 2785mm wheelbase which allows “outstanding” rear-seat space and a 545-litre boot. It also gets laminated front and rear windows and a large glass panoramic sunroof on top.

Powertrain

The C5 X will be launched with two engine options; a petrol unit which has not yet been formalised, and a plug-in hybrid variant.

The plug-in hybrid engine will be the same as seen in other Citroen and Peugeot models. It is capable of producing 225 HP of power. It is capable of exceeding 50 km in pure electric mode and reach up to a top speed of 135 kmph.