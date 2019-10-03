Citroën Announces Leasing Service For India

After announcing the brand’s entry into India earlier this year, Citroën has announced “Citroën Lease”, a service which will offer full leasing services for its customers. For this, the French car brand has partnered with ALD Automotive, a globally renowned automotive leasing and fleet management company. Citroën Lease solutions will provide new-age mobility solutions for individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, corporate and public sector.

Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Citroën India believes that the brand’s customers in India will benefit from this initiative as Leasing is one of the favourite ways to have a car across the world and in India, it is slated to grow at a rapid speed. Citroën Lease will be available across the entire product line-up at an attractive monthly lease rental. The benefits of leasing to the customers include no upfront cost, no financial risk, efficient tax management, easy upgrade and hassle-free maintenance and insurance. This will be coupled with a strong product pipeline which Citroën has in store for India.

Before the end of 2020, the launch of Citroën flagship, C5 Aircross SUV, will start Citroën’s journey in India. The initial product and the ones which follow will be localised to Indian tastes and will be built in India. Citroën’s Indian arm will also be responsible for the development of new international products, which will be introduced here, before making their debut elsewhere. Starting in 2021, the brand will also launch one new product every year after the introduction of the C5 Aircross SUV. Earlier, the brand entered into a white-label arrangement with Axis Bank, as a preferred Banking partner, to introduce Citroën Finance in India. Citroën Finance will provide retail finance and mobility solutions including value-added products to its customers and customised credit solutions to its dealers in India.

Also Read: Getting To Know Brand Citroen – The C5 Aircross Compact Crossover SUV

The 100-year old brand has associated with India’s CK Birla group for their foray into this market and aims to set new benchmarks in the areas of comfort, style and innovation with the C5 Aircross. The manufacturing facility is being set up at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu and powertrains will be developed at Hosur in the same state.