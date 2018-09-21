Chunky Varizani to Unveil India’s First Hyper Car on 26th September

India’s first hypercar, the Vazirani Shul made its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year. Bringing India into the hypercar territory is Chunky Varizani, a graduate from the Art Center in California, who has earlier worked for car makers like Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo and Yamaha. The company Vazirani Automotive, will unveil the car at Mumbai, where its headquarters is located. The hypercar concept was designed under the guidance of Kazunori Yamauchi, producer of the Gran Turismo video game series.

The Vazirani Shul is an all-electric, all-wheel-drive car with motors for each wheel, which also allow individual torque vectoring to keep the vehicle stable on track. It has a small battery pack which weighs only about 300 kg but can be charged on the go with a turbine engine present on the car, which can be run with regular petrol. The car also uses huge amounts of carbon fibre and other lightweight materials to keep the mass of the car very low. Apart from an optimum weight distribution, the car gets Michelin tyres and Brembo brakes which indicate the hypercar is ready to take on the race track.

Also Read: First Official Image Of Automobili Pininfarina PF0 Electric Hypercar Concept Model Released

No technical specifications of the car have been unveiled yet but we expect the company to reveal it at the Mumbai launch on 26th September. However, one must understand in the world of hypercars, numbers are only half the story, hypercars are much more than a car, they are pieces of modern art which cannot be judged just on the basis of horsepower figures, zero to hundred times or even lap times. They must be appreciated for what they are, for the cutting edge technology they use and the way they are handcrafted for a limited number of lucky customers around the world.